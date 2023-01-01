Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Arugula salad in
Williamsburg
/
Williamsburg
/
Arugula Salad
Williamsburg restaurants that serve arugula salad
BBQ
Old City Barbeque
700 York Street, Williamsburg
Avg 4.5
(557 reviews)
Arugula Salad
$7.00
apple, pickled fennel, cambazola bleu cheese, candied peanuts, mustard apple cider vinaigrette
More about Old City Barbeque
FRENCH FRIES
Moody's Kitchen
7129 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg
Avg 5
(14 reviews)
Arugula Salad
$11.00
More about Moody's Kitchen
