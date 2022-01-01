Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants
Williamsburg restaurants that serve brisket

BBQ

Old City Barbeque

700 York Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Prime Brisket
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
tobacco onions, soy pickled jalapenos, sticky patches, potato roll
Green Chili Brisket Tacos$15.00
jalapeno cilantro slaw, cotija cheese, creme freche, pickled red onions
More about Old City Barbeque
HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4904 Courthouse Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

