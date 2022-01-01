Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cappuccino in
Williamsburg
/
Williamsburg
/
Cappuccino
Williamsburg restaurants that serve cappuccino
Anna's Brick Oven Pasta & Pizza
2021 Richmond Road, Williamsburg
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$4.25
More about Anna's Brick Oven Pasta & Pizza
PIZZA
The Bake Shop
204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg
Avg 4.6
(61 reviews)
CAPPUCCINO
$3.50
Double shot of espresso & 6oz steamed milk with foam. 8oz beverage.
More about The Bake Shop
Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsburg
Sliders
Prawns
Bruschetta
Pies
Chopped Salad
Ceviche
Carrot Cake
Cake
More near Williamsburg to explore
Newport News
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Yorktown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hopewell
No reviews yet
Hayes
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Gloucester
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
New Kent
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(265 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.8
(2 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(897 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(382 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston