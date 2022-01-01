Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Williamsburg

Go
Williamsburg restaurants
Toast

Williamsburg restaurants that serve chef salad

Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

Shorty's Diner

627 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (1958 reviews)
Takeout
CHEF SALAD$12.95
More about Shorty's Diner
Jimmy's Oven and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Jimmy's Oven and Grill

7201 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg

Avg 3.9 (223 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$8.00
More about Jimmy's Oven and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsburg

Muffins

Fried Zucchini

Calamari

Garlic Bread

Turkey Reuben

Hot Chocolate

Pork Belly

Cornbread

Map

More near Williamsburg to explore

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

New Kent

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston