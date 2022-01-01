Chicken salad in Williamsburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Revolution Golf and Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Revolution Golf and Grille

1430 High Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
KETO CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
More about Revolution Golf and Grille
Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG

627 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (1958 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD SAND$9.95
More about Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG
Item pic

GRILL

Second Street American Bistro

140 2nd St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (6184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Chicken Salad$14.90
Creamy house made Grilled Chicken Salad/Cucumber/Tomato/Mixed Greens/Grilled Flatbread
Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap$14.90
Creamy Smoked Chicken Salad/Dried Cranberries/Candied Pecans/Tomato/Cucumber/Spring Mix/Flour Tortilla
More about Second Street American Bistro
Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA image

 

Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA

1347 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Greek Salad$11.25
Greek Salad (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese) Topped with our Grilled Chicken Souvlaki, served with your choice of Dressing.
Chopped Chicken Salad$12.50
Chopped Greek Salad- Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers, Diced Onions, Diced Dolmades(Grape Leaves),Crumbled Feta, & Kalamata Olives topped with our Grilled Chicken Souvlaki and your choice of Dressing.
More about Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4904 Courthouse Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Chicken$10.00
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Moody's Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Moody's Kitchen

7129 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
1 Pound Sallie Sue's Chicken Salad$13.00
Joyce Farms all natural chicken mixed with mayonnaise, celery and house pickles.
Organic Joyce Farms Chicken Tenderloin Salad$15.00
Fried or grilled all natural Joyce Farms chicken tenderloins with fresh mixed greens with roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Basil Vinaigrette on the side.
Sallie Sue's Chicken Salad on Brioche$13.00
Sallie Sue's chicken salad served on a brioche bun.
More about Moody's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Carrot Tree Kitchens- Williamsburg

1303 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scoop Chicken Salad$5.00
More about Carrot Tree Kitchens- Williamsburg

Map

Map

