Chicken sandwiches in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants
Toast

Williamsburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta image

 

Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta

2021 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/FF$11.99
More about Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

BBQ

Old City Barbeque

700 York Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
pimento cheese & bread and butter pickles OR buffalo sauce & bleu cheese, potato roll
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
coleslaw, potato roll
More about Old City Barbeque
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL

Second Street American Bistro

140 2nd St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (6184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.90
Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders/Kosher Dill Pickles/American Cheese/Sweet Heat/Toasted Brioche Roll
More about Second Street American Bistro
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4904 Courthouse Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Moody's Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Moody's Kitchen

7129 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk fried chicken tenderloins topped with house bacon and horseradish pickles on a brioche bun.
More about Moody's Kitchen

