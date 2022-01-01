Chicken sandwiches in Williamsburg
Williamsburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta
2021 Richmond Road, Williamsburg
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/FF
|$11.99
BBQ
Old City Barbeque
700 York Street, Williamsburg
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
pimento cheese & bread and butter pickles OR buffalo sauce & bleu cheese, potato roll
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
coleslaw, potato roll
GRILL
Second Street American Bistro
140 2nd St, Williamsburg
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.90
Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders/Kosher Dill Pickles/American Cheese/Sweet Heat/Toasted Brioche Roll
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4904 Courthouse Street, Williamsburg
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)