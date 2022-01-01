Chicken wraps in Williamsburg
Williamsburg restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Revolution Golf and Grille
1430 High Street, Williamsburg
|---GRILLED --- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$12.00
GRILL
Second Street American Bistro
140 2nd St, Williamsburg
|Chicken Wrap
|$13.90
Crispy Chicken Strips/Bacon/Tomato/Iceberg Lettuce/American Cheese/Bistro Sauce/Flour Tortilla
|Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap
|$14.90
Creamy Smoked Chicken Salad/Dried Cranberries/Candied Pecans/Tomato/Cucumber/Spring Mix/Flour Tortilla