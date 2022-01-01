Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants
Williamsburg restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Revolution Golf and Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Revolution Golf and Grille

1430 High Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
---GRILLED --- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$12.00
More about Revolution Golf and Grille
Item pic

GRILL

Second Street American Bistro

140 2nd St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (6184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$13.90
Crispy Chicken Strips/Bacon/Tomato/Iceberg Lettuce/American Cheese/Bistro Sauce/Flour Tortilla
Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap$14.90
Creamy Smoked Chicken Salad/Dried Cranberries/Candied Pecans/Tomato/Cucumber/Spring Mix/Flour Tortilla
More about Second Street American Bistro
Chicken Club Wrap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4904 Courthouse Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

