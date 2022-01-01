Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants
Williamsburg restaurants that serve chili

Masala Craft

5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Garlic Naan$4.00
Topped with Garlic & Green Chili
Chili Paneer Appetizer$11.00
Chicken Chili$11.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Soy-Tomato Glaze, Chili, Honey
More about Masala Craft
Item pic

BBQ

Old City Barbeque

700 York Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chili Brisket Tacos$15.00
jalapeno cilantro slaw, cotija cheese, creme freche, pickled red onions
Brisket Chili$12.00
Meyer's Ranch prime beef brisket, ground pork, great northern beans, smoked cheddar, creme freche, scallions, served with cornbread and honey butter
More about Old City Barbeque
The Bake Shop image

PIZZA

The Bake Shop

204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CALABRIAN CHILI OIL$1.00
More about The Bake Shop

