Chimichangas in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants
Williamsburg restaurants that serve chimichangas

Juans Taqueria New - 1220 Richmond Road Unit D

1220 Richmond Road Unit D, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga Lunch$12.00
More about Juans Taqueria New - 1220 Richmond Road Unit D
La Tolteca

3048 RICHMOND ROAD, WILLIAMSBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1 Chimichanga$4.99
More about La Tolteca

