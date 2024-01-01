Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants
Williamsburg restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

1607 Coffee Company

1303 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg

CINNAMON ROLLS$3.99
Fresh baked and smothered in Cream Cheese Frosting!
PIZZA

The Bake Shop

204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
CINNAMON ROLL MUFFIN$4.50
