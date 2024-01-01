Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Williamsburg
/
Williamsburg
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Williamsburg restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
1607 Coffee Company
1303 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg
No reviews yet
CINNAMON ROLLS
$3.99
Fresh baked and smothered in Cream Cheese Frosting!
More about 1607 Coffee Company
PIZZA
The Bake Shop
204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg
Avg 4.6
(61 reviews)
CINNAMON ROLL MUFFIN
$4.50
More about The Bake Shop
Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsburg
Cheeseburgers
Cappuccino
Chocolate Croissants
Avocado Toast
Chocolate Cake
Cheese Fries
Tacos
Grits
More near Williamsburg to explore
Newport News
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Yorktown
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hayes
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Gloucester
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Hopewell
No reviews yet
New Kent
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(199 restaurants)
California
No reviews yet
Elizabeth City
No reviews yet
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1186 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(560 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(430 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(97 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston