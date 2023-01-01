Croissants in Williamsburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Williamsburg restaurants that serve croissants
PIZZA
The Bake Shop
204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg
Avg 4.6
(61 reviews)
Chocolate CROISSANT
$6.50
CROISSANT
$6.00
More about The Bake Shop
Anonymous Coffee -
7500 Richmond road, Williamsburg
No reviews yet
Butter Croissant
$4.00
More about Anonymous Coffee -
