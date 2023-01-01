Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants
Williamsburg restaurants that serve enchiladas

La Tolteca

3048 RICHMOND ROAD, WILLIAMSBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12 Enchiladas Family Meal$39.00
Includes a 16 oz. Red Salsa, a Large Bag of Chips, Spanish rice and refried beans. Enchiladas are topped with red sauce and cheese.
More about La Tolteca
MARIA BONITA CANTINA - 5541 Richmond Rd Unit C

5541 Richmond Rd UNIT C, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Bandera$10.95
(GF) Three enchiladas, one chicken, one beef and one bean covered with three different sauces (red, green and queso) topped with queso fresco and sour cream. Served with rice.
More about MARIA BONITA CANTINA - 5541 Richmond Rd Unit C

