Fajitas in Williamsburg
Williamsburg restaurants that serve fajitas
La Tolteca
3048 RICHMOND ROAD, WILLIAMSBURG
|103. Steak Fajitas
|$0.00
Steak cooked with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and tortillas.
|151. Burrito Fajita
|$11.59
A 12 inch tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak or both, peppers, onions, Spanish rice and refried beans. Topped with cheese dip.
Moody's Kitchen
7129 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg
|TUESDAY - Chicken Fajitas
|$23.00
Marinated Chicken, bell peppers, onions with all the fixings! Flour tortillas, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and spanish rice. Heat up and enjoy!