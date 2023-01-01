Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants that serve fajitas

La Tolteca

3048 RICHMOND ROAD, WILLIAMSBURG

103. Steak Fajitas$0.00
Steak cooked with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and tortillas.
151. Burrito Fajita$11.59
A 12 inch tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak or both, peppers, onions, Spanish rice and refried beans. Topped with cheese dip.
FRENCH FRIES

Moody's Kitchen

7129 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg

TUESDAY - Chicken Fajitas$23.00
Marinated Chicken, bell peppers, onions with all the fixings! Flour tortillas, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and spanish rice. Heat up and enjoy!
Juans Taqueria New - 1220 Richmond Road Unit D

1220 Richmond Road Unit D, Williamsburg

Fajita Burrito$14.00
Grilled chicken or beef with grilled onions, peppers, beans, rice, sour cream, lettuce, pico and cheese.
