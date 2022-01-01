Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish sandwiches in
Williamsburg
/
Williamsburg
/
Fish Sandwiches
Williamsburg restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG
627 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg
Avg 4.7
(1958 reviews)
FRIED FISH SANDWICH
$10.25
More about Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG
PIZZA • GRILL
Jimmy's Oven and Grill
7201 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg
Avg 3.9
(223 reviews)
Fried Fish Sandwich
$7.00
More about Jimmy's Oven and Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsburg
Caesar Salad
Collard Greens
Hummus
Philly Cheesesteaks
Sliders
Cheesecake
Cheese Pizza
Quiche
More near Williamsburg to explore
Newport News
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Yorktown
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hopewell
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Hayes
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Gloucester
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
New Kent
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(830 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston