Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Williamsburg

Go
Williamsburg restaurants
Toast

Williamsburg restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG

627 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (1958 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED FISH SANDWICH$10.25
More about Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG
Jimmy's Oven and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Jimmy's Oven and Grill

7201 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg

Avg 3.9 (223 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$7.00
More about Jimmy's Oven and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsburg

Caesar Salad

Collard Greens

Hummus

Philly Cheesesteaks

Sliders

Cheesecake

Cheese Pizza

Quiche

Map

More near Williamsburg to explore

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

New Kent

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston