Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Williamsburg

Go
Williamsburg restaurants
Toast

Williamsburg restaurants that serve fritters

Consumer pic

 

Waypoint Seafood & Grill

1480 Quarterpath Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB&SHRIMP FRITTERS$16.00
More about Waypoint Seafood & Grill
The Bake Shop image

PIZZA

The Bake Shop

204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STRAWEBERRY FRITTER$5.00
RASPBERRY FRITTER$4.50
BLUEBERRY FRITTER$5.00
More about The Bake Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsburg

Cookies

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Soup

Chicken Tenders

Samosa

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Map

More near Williamsburg to explore

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hopewell

No reviews yet

New Kent

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

No reviews yet

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1181 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston