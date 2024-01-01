Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fritters in
Williamsburg
/
Williamsburg
/
Fritters
Williamsburg restaurants that serve fritters
Waypoint Seafood & Grill
1480 Quarterpath Road, Williamsburg
No reviews yet
CRAB&SHRIMP FRITTERS
$16.00
More about Waypoint Seafood & Grill
PIZZA
The Bake Shop
204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg
Avg 4.6
(61 reviews)
STRAWEBERRY FRITTER
$5.00
RASPBERRY FRITTER
$4.50
BLUEBERRY FRITTER
$5.00
More about The Bake Shop
Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsburg
Cookies
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Soup
Chicken Tenders
Samosa
Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Pies
More near Williamsburg to explore
Newport News
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Yorktown
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hayes
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Gloucester
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Hopewell
No reviews yet
New Kent
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
California
No reviews yet
Elizabeth City
No reviews yet
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1181 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(427 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(102 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston