Garden salad in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants
Williamsburg restaurants that serve garden salad

Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

Shorty's Diner

627 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (1958 reviews)
Takeout
LARGE GARDEN SALAD$9.95
SMALL GARDEN SALAD$6.75
More about Shorty's Diner
Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA image

 

Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA - 1347 Richmond Road

1347 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden House Salad (No Feta/ No Olives)$7.25
Lettuce , Tomatos, Cucumbers & Onions served with your choice of dressing.
Side Garden House Salad$3.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers & Onions served with your choice of dressing.
More about Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA - 1347 Richmond Road

