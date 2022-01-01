Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Williamsburg
/
Williamsburg
/
Garlic Bread
Williamsburg restaurants that serve garlic bread
Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta
2021 Richmond Road, Williamsburg
No reviews yet
Cheesy Garlic Bread
$3.99
More about Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta
GRILL
Second Street American Bistro
140 2nd St, Williamsburg
Avg 4.5
(6184 reviews)
Side Garlic Bread
$4.90
More about Second Street American Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsburg
Lobsters
Cornbread
Mozzarella Sticks
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Pork Belly
Cookies
Scallops
Calamari
More near Williamsburg to explore
Newport News
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Yorktown
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hopewell
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Hayes
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Gloucester
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
New Kent
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston