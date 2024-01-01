Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Williamsburg

Go
Williamsburg restaurants
Toast

Williamsburg restaurants that serve gnocchi

Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta image

 

Anna's Brick Oven Pasta & Pizza

2021 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Bolognese$11.99
Potato dumpling pasta with our homemade meat sauce
More about Anna's Brick Oven Pasta & Pizza
Banner pic

 

Gabriel Archer Tavern

5800 Wessex Hundred, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spring Gnocchi$16.00
More about Gabriel Archer Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsburg

Sweet Potato Fries

Samosa

Chicken Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Salmon

Curry

Nachos

Croissants

Map

More near Williamsburg to explore

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hopewell

No reviews yet

New Kent

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

No reviews yet

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1186 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (560 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (430 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (97 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston