Greek salad in Williamsburg
Williamsburg restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG
627 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg
|GREEK SALAD
|$14.95
More about Jimmy's Oven and Grill
PIZZA • GRILL
Jimmy's Oven and Grill
7201 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg
|Lg Greek Salad
|$8.00
More about Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA
Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA
1347 Richmond Road, Williamsburg
|Chopped Greek Salad
|$10.75
Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers, Diced Onions, Crumbled Feta, & Kalamata Olives & Diced Dolmades (Grape Leaves) and your choice of Dressing.
|Falafel Greek Salad
|$11.25
Greek Salad (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese) Topped with our Falafel Fritters, served with your choice of Dressing.
|Chicken Greek Salad
|$11.25
Greek Salad (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese) Topped with our Grilled Chicken Souvlaki, served with your choice of Dressing.