Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Williamsburg
/
Williamsburg
/
Hot Chocolate
Williamsburg restaurants that serve hot chocolate
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's Diner
627 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg
Avg 4.7
(1958 reviews)
HOT CHOCOLATE
$2.99
More about Shorty's Diner
PIZZA
The Bake Shop
204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg
Avg 4.6
(61 reviews)
HOT CHOCOLATE
$3.00
More about The Bake Shop
Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsburg
Sliders
Lasagna
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Wraps
Bread Pudding
Scallops
Chicken Sandwiches
Coleslaw
More near Williamsburg to explore
Newport News
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Yorktown
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hopewell
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Hayes
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Gloucester
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
New Kent
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(156 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(62 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston