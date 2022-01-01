Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Williamsburg

Go
Williamsburg restaurants
Toast

Williamsburg restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Shorty's Diner - WILLIAMSBURG image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

Shorty's Diner

627 Merrimac Trl, Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (1958 reviews)
Takeout
HOT CHOCOLATE$2.99
More about Shorty's Diner
The Bake Shop image

PIZZA

The Bake Shop

204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HOT CHOCOLATE$3.00
More about The Bake Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsburg

Sliders

Lasagna

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Bread Pudding

Scallops

Chicken Sandwiches

Coleslaw

Map

More near Williamsburg to explore

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

New Kent

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston