Prime ribs in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants
Williamsburg restaurants that serve prime ribs

Second Street American Bistro image

GRILL

Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg

140 2nd St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (6184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib French Dip$18.90
Shaved, slightly RARE Prime Rib/Provolone Cheese/Horseradish Aioli/Arugula/Toasted French Bread/Onion Jus
More about Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
Moody's Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Moody's Kitchen

7129 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Christmas Prime Rib Dinner$60.00
Christmas items available 12/23 & 12/24
Our best to you for the holiday! Enjoy our 16 ounce slow roasted prime rib with green beans and your choice of soup, salad, starch, and dessert. We will deal with the mess, you just reheat and enjoy!
More about Moody's Kitchen

