Prime ribs in Williamsburg

Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
140 2nd St, Williamsburg
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$18.90
Shaved, slightly RARE Prime Rib/Provolone Cheese/Horseradish Aioli/Arugula/Toasted French Bread/Onion Jus
Moody's Kitchen
7129 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg
|Christmas Prime Rib Dinner
|$60.00
Christmas items available 12/23 & 12/24
Our best to you for the holiday! Enjoy our 16 ounce slow roasted prime rib with green beans and your choice of soup, salad, starch, and dessert. We will deal with the mess, you just reheat and enjoy!