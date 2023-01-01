Quesadillas in Williamsburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

La Tolteca

3048 RICHMOND ROAD, WILLIAMSBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
171. Quesadilla Primavera$10.59
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned, grilled chicken, cheese and spinach. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about La Tolteca
cc563896-d1d0-4975-a9fe-6fff8c952ed0 image

TACOS

Precarious Beer Hall

110 S Henry St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (448 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
QUESADILLA$7.95
More about Precarious Beer Hall
Restaurant banner

 

Juans Taqueria New - 1220 Richmond Road Unit D

1220 Richmond Road Unit D, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shredded chicken quesadilla$8.00
More about Juans Taqueria New - 1220 Richmond Road Unit D
Restaurant banner

 

MARIA BONITA CANTINA - 5541 Richmond Rd Unit C

5541 Richmond Rd UNIT C, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$2.50
More about MARIA BONITA CANTINA - 5541 Richmond Rd Unit C

