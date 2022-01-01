Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants
Williamsburg restaurants that serve salmon

Masala Craft

5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$21.00
More about Masala Craft
Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta image

 

Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta

2021 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Alla Vodka$19.50
Penne pasta in a spicy vodka tomato
cream sauce with salmon
More about Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta
Consumer pic

 

Waypoint Seafood & Grill

1480 Quarterpath Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon | Dill Pesto | Mascarpone$7.00
FAROE ISLAND SALMON$34.00
Pistachio Crumb, Grilled Endive, Herbed Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Molasses
More about Waypoint Seafood & Grill
Le Yaca Williamsburg image

 

Le Yaca Williamsburg

1430 High Street Suite 801, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Cru$15.00
PF Salmon Lemon Caper$25.00
More about Le Yaca Williamsburg
Item pic

GRILL

Second Street American Bistro

140 2nd St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (6184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Burger$16.90
House Made 6 oz Fresh Salmon Cake/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Kosher Dill Pickles/Bistro Sauce/Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion served on a Brioche Bun.
Add Salmon Filet$10.90
6 oz
GF Grilled Atlantic Salmon$22.90
Grilled Salmon/Quinoa Pilaf/Vegetable du Jour/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Charred Tomato
More about Second Street American Bistro
The Bake Shop image

PIZZA

The Bake Shop

204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SALMON LOX & HERB (8oz)$9.50
More about The Bake Shop
Moody's Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Moody's Kitchen

7129 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Wood Grilled Scottish Salmon Caesar Salad$17.00
Wood grilled Scottish Salmon filet with fresh romaine lettuce topped with shredded parmesan, Caesar dressing on the side.
Wood Grilled Scottish Salmon Cochon Salad$17.00
Wood grilled Scottish Salmon with fresh mixed greens, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Basil Vinaigrette on the side.
Wood Grilled Scottish Salmon & Bacon$14.00
Wood grilled Scottish Salmon topped with house bacon on a brioche bun and served with a creole remoulade on the side.
More about Moody's Kitchen
Berret's Seafood Restaurant image

 

Berret's Seafood Restaurant

199 South Boundary Street, Wiliamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon & Crabcakes$15.00
More about Berret's Seafood Restaurant

