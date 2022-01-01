Salmon in Williamsburg
Williamsburg restaurants that serve salmon
Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta
2021 Richmond Road, Williamsburg
|Salmon Alla Vodka
|$19.50
Penne pasta in a spicy vodka tomato
cream sauce with salmon
Waypoint Seafood & Grill
1480 Quarterpath Road, Williamsburg
|Smoked Salmon | Dill Pesto | Mascarpone
|$7.00
|FAROE ISLAND SALMON
|$34.00
Pistachio Crumb, Grilled Endive, Herbed Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Molasses
Le Yaca Williamsburg
1430 High Street Suite 801, Williamsburg
|Salmon Cru
|$15.00
|PF Salmon Lemon Caper
|$25.00
GRILL
Second Street American Bistro
140 2nd St, Williamsburg
|Salmon Burger
|$16.90
House Made 6 oz Fresh Salmon Cake/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Kosher Dill Pickles/Bistro Sauce/Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion served on a Brioche Bun.
|Add Salmon Filet
|$10.90
6 oz
|GF Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$22.90
Grilled Salmon/Quinoa Pilaf/Vegetable du Jour/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Charred Tomato
PIZZA
The Bake Shop
204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg
|SALMON LOX & HERB (8oz)
|$9.50
FRENCH FRIES
Moody's Kitchen
7129 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg
|Wood Grilled Scottish Salmon Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Wood grilled Scottish Salmon filet with fresh romaine lettuce topped with shredded parmesan, Caesar dressing on the side.
|Wood Grilled Scottish Salmon Cochon Salad
|$17.00
Wood grilled Scottish Salmon with fresh mixed greens, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Basil Vinaigrette on the side.
|Wood Grilled Scottish Salmon & Bacon
|$14.00
Wood grilled Scottish Salmon topped with house bacon on a brioche bun and served with a creole remoulade on the side.