Spaghetti and meatballs in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta image

 

Anna's Brick Oven Pasta & Pizza

2021 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Spaghetti w Meatball$7.99
More about Anna's Brick Oven Pasta & Pizza
Jimmy's Oven and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Jimmy's Oven and Grill

7201 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg

Avg 3.9 (223 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
K Spaghetti with Meatballs$6.00
More about Jimmy's Oven and Grill

