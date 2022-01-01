Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti and meatballs in
Williamsburg
/
Williamsburg
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Williamsburg restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Anna's Brick Oven Pasta & Pizza
2021 Richmond Road, Williamsburg
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti w Meatball
$7.99
More about Anna's Brick Oven Pasta & Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL
Jimmy's Oven and Grill
7201 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg
Avg 3.9
(223 reviews)
K Spaghetti with Meatballs
$6.00
More about Jimmy's Oven and Grill
