Stew in Williamsburg
Williamsburg restaurants that serve stew
BBQ
Old City Barbeque
700 York Street, Williamsburg
|Brunswick Stew
|$9.59
smoked pork & chicken, okra, onions, limas, sweet corn, tomatoes, potatoes, served with cornbread and honey butter
GRILL
Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
140 2nd St, Williamsburg
|Side Lamb Stew
|$7.90
Want to have your corned beef & your lamb stew, too?
6 oz of 2nd St's Guinnes Braised Domestic Lamb Stew.
|Dinner Lamb Stew (Online)
|$16.90
Guinness Braised Domestic Lamb stew topped with a puff pastry shaped like a shamrock!
*Dinner portion served with choice of Loaded Potato Soup (cup) or house salad.