Stew in Williamsburg

Williamsburg restaurants
Toast

Williamsburg restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

BBQ

Old City Barbeque

700 York Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brunswick Stew$9.59
smoked pork & chicken, okra, onions, limas, sweet corn, tomatoes, potatoes, served with cornbread and honey butter
More about Old City Barbeque
Item pic

GRILL

Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg

140 2nd St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (6184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Lamb Stew$7.90
Want to have your corned beef & your lamb stew, too?
6 oz of 2nd St's Guinnes Braised Domestic Lamb Stew.
Dinner Lamb Stew (Online)$16.90
Guinness Braised Domestic Lamb stew topped with a puff pastry shaped like a shamrock!
*Dinner portion served with choice of Loaded Potato Soup (cup) or house salad.
More about Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg

