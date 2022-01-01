Tacos in Williamsburg
Williamsburg restaurants that serve tacos
More about Old City Barbeque
BBQ
Old City Barbeque
700 York Street, Williamsburg
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$14.00
kimchi slaw, cilantro
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$12.00
coleslaw, smoked bean puree, bread & butter pickles
|Taco Sampler
|$15.00
pick three tacos
More about Revolution Golf and Grille
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Revolution Golf and Grille
1430 High Street, Williamsburg
|TACOS BANGIN SHRIMP
|$14.00
More about Precarious Beer Hall
TACOS
Precarious Beer Hall
110 S Henry St, Williamsburg
|TACO TUESDAY (TOGO) - 3 TACOS OF THE SAME TYPE AND 1 CAN (16OZ)
|$12.00
CHOOSE THREE TACOS OF THE SAME TYPE AND A 16OZ CAN OF BEER. ***THIS DEAL IS TAKEOUT ONLY*** CANNOT BE CONSUMED ON PREMISE ONCE PICKED UP.
|BIRRIA TACOS
|$8.95
CORN TORTILLAS COOKED IN BEEF LARD. CHEDDAR CHEESE. ROPA VIEJA. CILANTRO. CHIPS. HOUSE BEEF JUS DIPPING SAUCE.
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4904 Courthouse Street, Williamsburg
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)