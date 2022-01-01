Williamson restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

GRILL

Starters Restaurant & Sports Bar - 116 East 2nd Ave. - Williamson, WV 25661 - Phone: 304-235-8600 - Visit us on Facebook

116 East 2nd Ave, Williamson

Avg 4.4 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Club$9.00
(Sandwich or Wrap)
Grilled Chicken | Smoked Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mozzarella | Ranch
Served with House Chips
Bone-In Wings$12.00
Our best selling Naked Wings served with Ranch or Blue Cheese served by the pound
All American$7.00
Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Pickles | Onion | Cheese
Served with House Chips
More about Starters Restaurant & Sports Bar - 116 East 2nd Ave. - Williamson, WV 25661 - Phone: 304-235-8600 - Visit us on Facebook
3 Guys Pizza & Brew image

 

3 GUYS PIZZA & BREW

100 East 3rd Avenue, Williamson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Cobb$9.99
One of our best sellers. Diced oven baked chicken, hard boiled eggs, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and iceberg lettuce. Don't forget your dressing.
Breadsticks With Cheese$9.00
Our homemade Breadsticks piled high with 3 GUYS blend of 5 cheeses basted with your choice of butter or garlic butter.
Pizza$15.00
Pick a size of 3 GUYS dough. We got the sauce and cheese, and the rest is up to you.
More about 3 GUYS PIZZA & BREW
Coal Cafe image

 

Coal Cafe - Mountaineer Hotel

31 E 2nd Ave, Williamson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Power Cobb Salad$5.00
Egg, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Onion and tumeric Vinaigrette on our house greens
Cappucino$4.00
Espresso with a layer of velvety milk. 8 oz.
Latte$4.25
Espresso, steamed milk & a layer of foam on top. The classic milk & espresso drink.
More about Coal Cafe - Mountaineer Hotel

