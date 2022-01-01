Williamson restaurants you'll love
Must-try Williamson restaurants
More about Starters Restaurant & Sports Bar - 116 East 2nd Ave. - Williamson, WV 25661 - Phone: 304-235-8600 - Visit us on Facebook
GRILL
116 East 2nd Ave, Williamson
|Popular items
|Chicken Club
|$9.00
(Sandwich or Wrap)
Grilled Chicken | Smoked Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mozzarella | Ranch
Served with House Chips
|Bone-In Wings
|$12.00
Our best selling Naked Wings served with Ranch or Blue Cheese served by the pound
|All American
|$7.00
Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Pickles | Onion | Cheese
Served with House Chips
3 GUYS PIZZA & BREW
100 East 3rd Avenue, Williamson
|Popular items
|Chicken Cobb
|$9.99
One of our best sellers. Diced oven baked chicken, hard boiled eggs, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and iceberg lettuce. Don't forget your dressing.
|Breadsticks With Cheese
|$9.00
Our homemade Breadsticks piled high with 3 GUYS blend of 5 cheeses basted with your choice of butter or garlic butter.
|Pizza
|$15.00
Pick a size of 3 GUYS dough. We got the sauce and cheese, and the rest is up to you.
Coal Cafe - Mountaineer Hotel
31 E 2nd Ave, Williamson
|Popular items
|Power Cobb Salad
|$5.00
Egg, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Onion and tumeric Vinaigrette on our house greens
|Cappucino
|$4.00
Espresso with a layer of velvety milk. 8 oz.
|Latte
|$4.25
Espresso, steamed milk & a layer of foam on top. The classic milk & espresso drink.