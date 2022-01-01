Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Williamson

Go
Williamson restaurants
Toast

Williamson restaurants that serve chicken salad

Main pic

GRILL

Starters

116 East 2nd Ave, Williamson

Avg 4.4 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.95
(Grilled or Breaded)
Tomato, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons
More about Starters
3 Guys Pizza & Brew image

 

3 Guys Pizza & Brew

100 East 3rd Avenue, Williamson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened chicken salad$8.00
Chicken Penne Rustica w/side salad$14.00
Penne pasta served with roasted chicken smothered in robust gratinate sauce, topped with smoked prosciutto.
Chicken Parmesan w/side salad$15.00
Breaded chicken filet smothered in mozzarella and tomato sauce atop a bed of pasta.
More about 3 Guys Pizza & Brew
Coal Cafe image

 

Coal Cafe

31 E 2nd Ave, Williamson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad$6.00
House made daily served on a brioche bun.
More about Coal Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Williamson

Cheese Fries

Italian Subs

Tacos

Spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Williamson to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston