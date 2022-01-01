Chicken salad in Williamson
Williamson restaurants that serve chicken salad
GRILL
Starters
116 East 2nd Ave, Williamson
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.95
(Grilled or Breaded)
Tomato, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons
3 Guys Pizza & Brew
100 East 3rd Avenue, Williamson
|Blackened chicken salad
|$8.00
|Chicken Penne Rustica w/side salad
|$14.00
Penne pasta served with roasted chicken smothered in robust gratinate sauce, topped with smoked prosciutto.
|Chicken Parmesan w/side salad
|$15.00
Breaded chicken filet smothered in mozzarella and tomato sauce atop a bed of pasta.