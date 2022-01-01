Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Williamson
/
Williamson
/
Chicken Tenders
Williamson restaurants that serve chicken tenders
GRILL
Starters
116 East 2nd Ave, Williamson
Avg 4.4
(250 reviews)
Chicken Tenders
$4.50
Served with your choice of Sauce
More about Starters
3 Guys Pizza & Brew
100 East 3rd Avenue, Williamson
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$9.00
6 tenders served with your favorite sauce.
More about 3 Guys Pizza & Brew
