Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Williamson

Go
Williamson restaurants
Toast

Williamson restaurants that serve cobb salad

Main pic

GRILL

Starters

116 East 2nd Ave, Williamson

Avg 4.4 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$8.95
Topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Croutons
More about Starters
Item pic

 

Coal Cafe

31 E 2nd Ave, Williamson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Power Cobb Salad$5.00
Egg, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Onion and tumeric Vinaigrette on our house greens
More about Coal Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Williamson

Chicken Parmesan

Cheese Fries

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Chicken Salad

Italian Subs

Spaghetti

Tacos

Map

More near Williamson to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston