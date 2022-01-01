Spaghetti and meatballs in Williamson
Williamson restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
GRILL
116 East 2nd Ave, Williamson
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$12.00
Oven-Roasted Meatballs, Ricotta and Romano Cheese topped with Homemade Marinara
3 GUYS PIZZA & BREW
100 East 3rd Avenue, Williamson
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$13.95
3 GUYS special blend of Italian sausage and ground beef stuffed with fresh parsley, oregano, garlic, and parmesan cheese over spaghetti then topped with our house San Marzano tomato sauce and freshly grated parmesan.