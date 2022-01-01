Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Williamson

Go
Williamson restaurants
Toast

Williamson restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Main pic

GRILL

Starters Restaurant & Sports Bar - 116 East 2nd Ave. - Williamson, WV 25661 - Phone: 304-235-8600 - Visit us on Facebook

116 East 2nd Ave, Williamson

Avg 4.4 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti and Meatballs$12.00
Oven-Roasted Meatballs, Ricotta and Romano Cheese topped with Homemade Marinara
More about Starters Restaurant & Sports Bar - 116 East 2nd Ave. - Williamson, WV 25661 - Phone: 304-235-8600 - Visit us on Facebook
Item pic

 

3 GUYS PIZZA & BREW

100 East 3rd Avenue, Williamson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.95
3 GUYS special blend of Italian sausage and ground beef stuffed with fresh parsley, oregano, garlic, and parmesan cheese over spaghetti then topped with our house San Marzano tomato sauce and freshly grated parmesan.
More about 3 GUYS PIZZA & BREW

Browse other tasty dishes in Williamson

Cheese Fries

Boneless Wings

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Spaghetti

Italian Subs

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Williamson to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (609 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (902 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston