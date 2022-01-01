Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Williamsport

Williamsport restaurants
Williamsport restaurants that serve meatball subs

PIZZA

Rad Pies

10210 governor lane Blvd, Suite 2010, Williamsport

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$11.97
House baked bread packed with meatballs, house made sauce, and melty mozzarella. Finished in our wood fired pizza oven. Over a pound of radness.
Meatball Sub$14.00
House baked bread packed with six pecorino and parmesan infused meatballs, house made sauce, and melty mozzarella. Finished in our wood fired pizza oven. Over a pound of radness.
served with a side of Voodoo chips
More about Rad Pies
Vince's New York pizza and Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vince's New York pizza and Italian Restaurant

17102 Virginia Ave, Williamsport

Avg 4.2 (254 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$9.99
More about Vince's New York pizza and Italian Restaurant

