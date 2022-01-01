Meatball subs in Williamsport
Williamsport restaurants that serve meatball subs
PIZZA
Rad Pies
10210 governor lane Blvd, Suite 2010, Williamsport
|Meatball Sub
|$11.97
House baked bread packed with meatballs, house made sauce, and melty mozzarella. Finished in our wood fired pizza oven. Over a pound of radness.
|Meatball Sub
|$14.00
House baked bread packed with six pecorino and parmesan infused meatballs, house made sauce, and melty mozzarella. Finished in our wood fired pizza oven. Over a pound of radness.
served with a side of Voodoo chips