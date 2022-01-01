Pies in Williamsport
Williamsport restaurants that serve pies
Cushwa Brewing Co.
10210 Governor Lane Boulevard Suite 2010, Williamsport
|4 Pack Electro. Blackberry Pie
|$0.00
Electrofruit Blackberry Pie- Fruited Sour
Our house sour ale conditioned on blackberry, non-dairy vanilla soft serve, brown sugar, molasses, and cinnamon.
PIZZA
Rad Pies @ Cushwa Brewery
10210 governor lane Blvd, Suite 2010, Williamsport
|Heirloom Tomato Pie
|$17.00
Freshly sliced Heirloom tomatoes, fig and honey goat cheese, cotija, topped with fresh herb salad, Dukes mayo, and toasted bread crumbs
|Peach Oatmeal Cream Pie babies!
|$8.00
Holy Summer! Brown butter oatmeal cookie filled with peach studded, Italian pastry cream.
|Kiwi lime pie
|$7.00
Kiwi lime pie inspired by Cushwa's Kiwi lemonade sorbet sour,
kiwi infused whipped cream, key lime pie, toasted coconut and kiwi syrup