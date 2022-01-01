Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Williamsport

Williamsport restaurants
Williamsport restaurants that serve pies

Cushwa Brewing Co.

10210 Governor Lane Boulevard Suite 2010, Williamsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
4 Pack Electro. Blackberry Pie$0.00
Electrofruit Blackberry Pie- Fruited Sour
Our house sour ale conditioned on blackberry, non-dairy vanilla soft serve, brown sugar, molasses, and cinnamon.
PIZZA

Rad Pies @ Cushwa Brewery

10210 governor lane Blvd, Suite 2010, Williamsport

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Heirloom Tomato Pie$17.00
Freshly sliced Heirloom tomatoes, fig and honey goat cheese, cotija, topped with fresh herb salad, Dukes mayo, and toasted bread crumbs
Peach Oatmeal Cream Pie babies!$8.00
Holy Summer! Brown butter oatmeal cookie filled with peach studded, Italian pastry cream.
Kiwi lime pie$7.00
Kiwi lime pie inspired by Cushwa's Kiwi lemonade sorbet sour,
kiwi infused whipped cream, key lime pie, toasted coconut and kiwi syrup
