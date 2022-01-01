Williamsport restaurants you'll love

Williamsport restaurants
Williamsport's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Williamsport restaurants

The Sticky Elbow image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Sticky Elbow

631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Avg 4.3 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shaggy Roll$14.00
Inside: Tempura shrimp, avocado and crab
Top: Kani, sriracha mayo and teriyaki sauce
Cheesesteak$12.00
Shaved ribeye with mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, sriracha mayo, swiss, house pepper relish and onions on a
10-inch sub roll
Pierogie Wontons$9.00
Filled with gouda mashed and onion marm, tossed in an asiago, and scallion cream
More about The Sticky Elbow
505 image

GRILL

505

505 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Avg 4.7 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers (6)$7.50
Fried Shrimp Tacos$11.00
Fresh Cut Fries$3.00
More about 505
Rivals image

 

Rivals

420 River Avenue, Williamsport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Pizza
Not available before 5pm Monday through Friday.
6 WingLETS$5.75
Boneless
12 WingLETS$10.75
Boneless
More about Rivals
Windows on 4th image

 

Windows on 4th

200 W 4th St, Williamsport

Avg 3 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$5.00
Sd Pickle Chips$5.50
Traditional French Onion$5.50
More about Windows on 4th
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, masago and cucumber
Kani Salad$8.00
Crab stick and cucumber mixed with
spicy mayo and masago
Chicken Hibachi$18.00
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
More about Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
Long Island Pizza image

 

Long Island Pizza

435 Hepburn st, Williamsport

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Long Island Pizza
