Williamsport restaurants you'll love

More about The Sticky Elbow
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Sticky Elbow
631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport
|Popular items
|Shaggy Roll
|$14.00
Inside: Tempura shrimp, avocado and crab
Top: Kani, sriracha mayo and teriyaki sauce
|Cheesesteak
|$12.00
Shaved ribeye with mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, sriracha mayo, swiss, house pepper relish and onions on a
10-inch sub roll
|Pierogie Wontons
|$9.00
Filled with gouda mashed and onion marm, tossed in an asiago, and scallion cream
More about 505
GRILL
505
505 Washington Blvd, Williamsport
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers (6)
|$7.50
|Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$11.00
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$3.00
More about Rivals
Rivals
420 River Avenue, Williamsport
|Popular items
|16" Pizza
Not available before 5pm Monday through Friday.
|6 WingLETS
|$5.75
Boneless
|12 WingLETS
|$10.75
Boneless
More about Windows on 4th
Windows on 4th
200 W 4th St, Williamsport
|Popular items
|Fries
|$5.00
|Sd Pickle Chips
|$5.50
|Traditional French Onion
|$5.50
More about Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
SUSHI • STEAKS
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, masago and cucumber
|Kani Salad
|$8.00
Crab stick and cucumber mixed with
spicy mayo and masago
|Chicken Hibachi
|$18.00
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle