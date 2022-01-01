Williamsport American restaurants you'll love
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Sticky Elbow
631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport
|Popular items
|Bison Burger
|$13.00
PICK A STYLE!!!!
CLASSIC: Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, cheddar.
HOUSE: Bacon blue cheese, onion marm, provolone, fire roasted salsa.
JUNK: Dorito aioli, bacon, onion rings, American.
STEAKHOUSE: Steak sauce, onion crisps, sautéed mushrooms in beef demi-glace, gorgonzola.
BACON BACON: Bacon jam, bacon mascarpone, fried bacon, bacon aioli, smoked gouda.
CHEESEY: Fried pepperjack, American, pickles, jack cheese sauce, ketchup.
STICKY: Fried egg, pepperjack, pepperoncini aioli.
|Sweet Potato Patty Wrap
|$11.00
House made sweet potato and white bean burger, topped with swiss, avocado, lettuce, and creamy Dijon, and wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Brisket Chimichanga
|$14.00
House smoked BBQ brisket, pickles, onion crisps, pepperjack, mac n cheese, salsa. Deep fried in a wrap and drizzled with BBQ aioli
GRILL
505
505 Washington Blvd, Williamsport
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers (6)
|$7.50
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$3.00
|Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$11.00
Rivals
420 River Avenue, Williamsport
|Popular items
|12 WingLETS
|$10.75
Boneless
|16" Pizza
Not available before 5pm Monday through Friday.
|6 WingLETS
|$5.75
Boneless