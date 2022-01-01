Williamsport American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Williamsport

The Sticky Elbow image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Sticky Elbow

631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Avg 4.3 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bison Burger$13.00
PICK A STYLE!!!!
CLASSIC: Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, cheddar.
HOUSE: Bacon blue cheese, onion marm, provolone, fire roasted salsa.
JUNK: Dorito aioli, bacon, onion rings, American.
STEAKHOUSE: Steak sauce, onion crisps, sautéed mushrooms in beef demi-glace, gorgonzola.
BACON BACON: Bacon jam, bacon mascarpone, fried bacon, bacon aioli, smoked gouda.
CHEESEY: Fried pepperjack, American, pickles, jack cheese sauce, ketchup.
STICKY: Fried egg, pepperjack, pepperoncini aioli.
Sweet Potato Patty Wrap$11.00
House made sweet potato and white bean burger, topped with swiss, avocado, lettuce, and creamy Dijon, and wrapped in a flour tortilla
Brisket Chimichanga$14.00
House smoked BBQ brisket, pickles, onion crisps, pepperjack, mac n cheese, salsa. Deep fried in a wrap and drizzled with BBQ aioli
More about The Sticky Elbow
505 image

GRILL

505

505 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Avg 4.7 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers (6)$7.50
Fresh Cut Fries$3.00
Fried Shrimp Tacos$11.00
More about 505
Rivals image

 

Rivals

420 River Avenue, Williamsport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 WingLETS$10.75
Boneless
16" Pizza
Not available before 5pm Monday through Friday.
6 WingLETS$5.75
Boneless
More about Rivals
Windows on 4th image

 

Windows on 4th

200 W 4th St, Williamsport

Avg 3 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Fuse Tea$2.95
Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings (8)$12.00
Eggplant And Zuccinni Panini$12.50
More about Windows on 4th
