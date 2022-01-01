Cake in Williamsport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Sticky Elbow image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Sticky Elbow

631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Avg 4.3 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Upsidedown Cake$7.00
Malibu, grenadine, pineapple juice, whipped cream
Crab Cakes$24.00
Two jumbo salmon cakes over southwestern potato and cauliflower hash. Drizzled with spicy mayo
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$9.00
More about The Sticky Elbow
Rivals image

 

Rivals

420 River Avenue, Williamsport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Funnel Cake Sticks$4.95
Lava Cake$4.95
Peanut Butter Cake$4.95
More about Rivals
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Cake$5.00
More about Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

Map

