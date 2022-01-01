Cake in Williamsport
Williamsport restaurants that serve cake
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Sticky Elbow
631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport
|Upsidedown Cake
|$7.00
Malibu, grenadine, pineapple juice, whipped cream
|Crab Cakes
|$24.00
Two jumbo salmon cakes over southwestern potato and cauliflower hash. Drizzled with spicy mayo
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
|$9.00
Rivals
420 River Avenue, Williamsport
|Funnel Cake Sticks
|$4.95
|Lava Cake
|$4.95
|Peanut Butter Cake
|$4.95