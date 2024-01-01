Williamsport restaurants you'll love
Must-try Williamsport restaurants
More about The Sticky Elbow
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Sticky Elbow
631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport
|Popular items
|Beef Burger
|$13.00
PICK A STYLE!!!!
CLASSIC: Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, cheddar.
HOUSE: Bacon blue cheese, onion marm, provolone, fire roasted salsa.
JUNK: Dorito aioli, bacon, onion rings, American.
STEAKHOUSE: Steak sauce, onion crisps, sautéed mushrooms in beef demi-glace, gorgonzola.
BACON BACON: Bacon jam, bacon mascarpone, fried bacon, bacon aioli, smoked gouda.
CHEESEY: Fried pepperjack, American, pickles, jack cheese sauce, ketchup.
STICKY: Fried egg, pepperjack, pepperoncini aioli.
|Gyro
|$12.00
Lamb or chicken on a toasted pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and feta
|Bad Broccoli
|$10.00
Buttermilk ranch fried broccoli heads, served with a Dorito aioli dipping sauce
(Vegetarian)
More about Acme BBQ Co
Acme BBQ Co
445 Market Street, Williamsport
|Popular items
|Mac and Cheese
|$3.00
Smoked 3 cheese mac and cheese
|Brisket Bowl
|$20.00
5 oz of tender smoked brisket topped on two sides
|Sliders
|$0.00
2.5 oz of selected meat on a brioche slider roll
More about 505
GRILL
505
505 Washington Blvd, Williamsport
|Popular items
|White Claw Peach
|$11.59
12oz 6pk C
|Truly Strawberry Lemonade
|$3.29
24oz C
|Coors Light
|$13.79
16oz 12pk C
More about Rivals
Rivals
420 River Avenue, Williamsport
|Popular items
|Knight Burger
|$13.75
Bacon and Cheese
|Mountie Burger
|$12.75
Choice of Cheese
|Cheesesteak Salad
|$13.50
Choose Beef or Chicken
More about Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
SUSHI • STEAKS
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport
|Popular items
|Chicken Hibachi
|$18.00
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
|Filet Mignon Hibachi
|$34.00
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
|California Roll
|$7.00
Kani, avocado and cucumber
More about Moe's Original BBQ - Durham
Moe's Original BBQ - Durham
2014 Hillsborough Road, Durham
|Popular items
|Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy
|$15.00
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Smoked Wings Platter
|$15.50
Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping
More about Fox Den Coffee LLC 2 - 1604 E 3rd St N/A
Fox Den Coffee LLC 2 - 1604 E 3rd St N/A
1604 E 3rd St N/A, Williamsport
More about Fox Den Coffee LLC -
Fox Den Coffee LLC -
East 3rd Street, Williamsport
More about Mountaineer Lounge
FRENCH FRIES
Mountaineer Lounge
420 E Mountain Ave, South Williamsport
More about The Buttery Biscuit - 715 West Southern Ave
The Buttery Biscuit - 715 West Southern Ave
715 West Southern Ave, South Williamsport
More about The Whiskey Room new - 30 West Third Street
The Whiskey Room new - 30 West Third Street
30 West Third Street, Williamsport
More about Sock Tavern - 939 Westminster Dr
Sock Tavern - 939 Westminster Dr
939 Westminster Dr, Williamsport