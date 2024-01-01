Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Williamsport restaurants you'll love

Williamsport restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Williamsport

Must-try Williamsport restaurants

The Sticky Elbow image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Sticky Elbow

631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Avg 4.3 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Burger$13.00
PICK A STYLE!!!!
CLASSIC: Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, cheddar.
HOUSE: Bacon blue cheese, onion marm, provolone, fire roasted salsa.
JUNK: Dorito aioli, bacon, onion rings, American.
STEAKHOUSE: Steak sauce, onion crisps, sautéed mushrooms in beef demi-glace, gorgonzola.
BACON BACON: Bacon jam, bacon mascarpone, fried bacon, bacon aioli, smoked gouda.
CHEESEY: Fried pepperjack, American, pickles, jack cheese sauce, ketchup.
STICKY: Fried egg, pepperjack, pepperoncini aioli.
Gyro$12.00
Lamb or chicken on a toasted pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and feta
Bad Broccoli$10.00
Buttermilk ranch fried broccoli heads, served with a Dorito aioli dipping sauce
(Vegetarian)
More about The Sticky Elbow
Consumer pic

 

Acme BBQ Co

445 Market Street, Williamsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac and Cheese$3.00
Smoked 3 cheese mac and cheese
Brisket Bowl$20.00
5 oz of tender smoked brisket topped on two sides
Sliders$0.00
2.5 oz of selected meat on a brioche slider roll
More about Acme BBQ Co
505 image

GRILL

505

505 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Avg 4.7 (522 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
White Claw Peach$11.59
12oz 6pk C
Truly Strawberry Lemonade$3.29
24oz C
Coors Light$13.79
16oz 12pk C
More about 505
Rivals image

 

Rivals

420 River Avenue, Williamsport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Knight Burger$13.75
Bacon and Cheese
Mountie Burger$12.75
Choice of Cheese
Cheesesteak Salad$13.50
Choose Beef or Chicken
More about Rivals
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Hibachi$18.00
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Filet Mignon Hibachi$34.00
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
California Roll$7.00
Kani, avocado and cucumber
More about Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
Long Island Pizza image

 

Long Island Pizza

435 Hepburn st, Williamsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Long Island Pizza
Windows on 4th image

 

Genetti Taphouse

200 W 4th St, Williamsport

Avg 3 (1 review)
Takeout
More about Genetti Taphouse
Banner pic

 

John Ryan Brewery

151 East 3rd Street, Williamsport

No reviews yet
More about John Ryan Brewery
Banner pic

 

Moe's Original BBQ - Durham

2014 Hillsborough Road, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy$15.00
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Pulled Pork Platter$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Wings Platter$15.50
Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping
More about Moe's Original BBQ - Durham
Main pic

 

Fox Den Coffee LLC 2 - 1604 E 3rd St N/A

1604 E 3rd St N/A, Williamsport

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Fox Den Coffee LLC 2 - 1604 E 3rd St N/A
Banner pic

 

Fox Den Coffee LLC -

East 3rd Street, Williamsport

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Fox Den Coffee LLC -
Mountaineer Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Mountaineer Lounge

420 E Mountain Ave, South Williamsport

Avg 4.5 (426 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Mountaineer Lounge
The Buttery Biscuit image

 

The Buttery Biscuit - 715 West Southern Ave

715 West Southern Ave, South Williamsport

No reviews yet
More about The Buttery Biscuit - 715 West Southern Ave
Restaurant banner

 

The Whiskey Room new - 30 West Third Street

30 West Third Street, Williamsport

No reviews yet
More about The Whiskey Room new - 30 West Third Street
Restaurant banner

 

Sock Tavern - 939 Westminster Dr

939 Westminster Dr, Williamsport

No reviews yet
More about Sock Tavern - 939 Westminster Dr

