Cheese pizza in
Williamsport
/
Williamsport
/
Cheese Pizza
Williamsport restaurants that serve cheese pizza
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Sticky Elbow
631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport
Avg 4.3
(976 reviews)
Kids Cheese Pizza
$6.00
More about The Sticky Elbow
Rivals
420 River Avenue, Williamsport
No reviews yet
Kids Mini Cheese Pizza
$6.25
Available after 5pm Mon through Friday
More about Rivals
