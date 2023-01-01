Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Williamsport
/
Williamsport
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Williamsport restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Sticky Elbow
631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport
Avg 4.3
(976 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie and Milk Cake
$9.00
More about The Sticky Elbow
Acme BBQ - 445 Market Street
445 Market Street, Williamsport
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.75
More about Acme BBQ - 445 Market Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsport
Brisket
Chicken Tenders
Green Beans
Scallops
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Cake
Grilled Chicken
Garden Salad
More near Williamsport to explore
State College
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Bellefonte
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Burnham
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Mountain Top
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
State College
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(401 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(583 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(935 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston