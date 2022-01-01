Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Williamsport
/
Williamsport
/
Clams
Williamsport restaurants that serve clams
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Sticky Elbow
631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport
Avg 4.3
(976 reviews)
Clam Casino
$12.00
8 Cherrystone clams baked in garlic butter wine sauce
More about The Sticky Elbow
SUSHI • STEAKS
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport
No reviews yet
Red Clam
$6.00
More about Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
