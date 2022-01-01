Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Williamsport

Williamsport restaurants
Williamsport restaurants that serve clams

The Sticky Elbow image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Sticky Elbow

631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Avg 4.3 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Casino$12.00
8 Cherrystone clams baked in garlic butter wine sauce
More about The Sticky Elbow
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Clam$6.00
More about Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

