Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Williamsport

Go
Williamsport restaurants
Toast

Williamsport restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

505 image

GRILL

505

505 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Avg 4.7 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks
More about 505
Rivals image

 

Rivals

420 River Avenue, Williamsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$6.50
With Marinara
More about Rivals

Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsport

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Nachos

Cheese Pizza

Scallops

Lobsters

Chili

Garden Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Williamsport to explore

State College

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bellefonte

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Burnham

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston