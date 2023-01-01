Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Williamsport

Williamsport restaurants
Williamsport restaurants that serve ravioli

The Sticky Elbow image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Sticky Elbow

631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Avg 4.3 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Ravioli$22.00
Wild mushroom stuffed raviolis tossed in a porcini cream sauce with sautéed baby portabellas
More about The Sticky Elbow
505 image

GRILL

505

505 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Avg 4.7 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Ravioli
More about 505

