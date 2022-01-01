Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Williamsport

Williamsport restaurants
Williamsport restaurants that serve salmon

Windows on 4th image

 

Windows on 4th

200 W 4th St, Williamsport

Avg 3 (1 review)
Takeout
Honey Bourbon Glazed Grilled Salmon$25.00
More about Windows on 4th
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon (Kids Hibachi)$14.00
Served with clear soup, fried rice, noodle and vegetable (For children 10 and under)
Smoked Salmon Roll$7.00
Filet Mignon & Salmon Hibachi$36.00
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
More about Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

