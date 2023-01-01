Sashimi in Williamsport
Williamsport restaurants that serve sashimi
More about The Sticky Elbow
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Sticky Elbow
631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport
|Sashimi Salad
|$18.00
Arugula, pepper salmon, tuna, pickled egg, cashews, wonton crisps, poached pears, tossed in a citrus sesame dressing
More about Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
SUSHI • STEAKS
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport
|Sashimi Lunch
|$18.00
|Sashimi Dinner
|$26.00
20 pcs of sashimi with rice on the side. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.
|All Salmon Sashimi
|$28.00
15 pcs. of salmon sashimi. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.