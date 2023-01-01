Sashimi in Williamsport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Sticky Elbow image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Sticky Elbow

631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Avg 4.3 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Salad$18.00
Arugula, pepper salmon, tuna, pickled egg, cashews, wonton crisps, poached pears, tossed in a citrus sesame dressing
More about The Sticky Elbow
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Lunch$18.00
Sashimi Dinner$26.00
20 pcs of sashimi with rice on the side. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.
All Salmon Sashimi$28.00
15 pcs. of salmon sashimi. Served with miso soup and green salad. No substitutions.
More about Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

