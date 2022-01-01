Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Williamsport

Go
Williamsport restaurants
Toast

Williamsport restaurants that serve scallops

The Sticky Elbow image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Sticky Elbow

631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Avg 4.3 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Scallops$15.00
Pan seared sea scallops topped with maple bacon jam, served over a parmesan puff pastry and chive butter
Scallops$14.00
Cast iron seared sea scallops, served over goat cheese risotto and topped with strawberry relish and balsamic drizzle
More about The Sticky Elbow
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Angus Steak & Scallop Hibachi$29.00
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
Scallops (Side)$11.00
5 oz
Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi$29.00
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
More about Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsport

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Garden Salad

Map

More near Williamsport to explore

State College

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bellefonte

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Burnham

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston