Scallops in Williamsport
Williamsport restaurants that serve scallops
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Sticky Elbow
631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport
|Sticky Scallops
|$15.00
Pan seared sea scallops topped with maple bacon jam, served over a parmesan puff pastry and chive butter
|Scallops
|$14.00
Cast iron seared sea scallops, served over goat cheese risotto and topped with strawberry relish and balsamic drizzle
SUSHI • STEAKS
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport
|Angus Steak & Scallop Hibachi
|$29.00
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle
|Scallops (Side)
|$11.00
5 oz
|Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi
|$29.00
Includes clear soup, green salad, vegetables, shrimp appetizer, fried rice and noodle