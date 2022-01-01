Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Williamsport

Williamsport restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Rivals image

 

Rivals

420 River Avenue, Williamsport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$6.95
With Nachos
Windows on 4th image

 

Windows on 4th

200 W 4th St, Williamsport

Avg 3 (1 review)
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
