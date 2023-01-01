Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Williamsport
/
Williamsport
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Williamsport restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Rivals
420 River Avenue, Williamsport
No reviews yet
Extra Side Sweet Potato Fries
$2.75
More about Rivals
Genetti Taphouse
200 W 4th St, Williamsport
Avg 3
(1 review)
Side of sweet potato fries
$5.00
More about Genetti Taphouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsport
Brisket
Cookies
Chicken Salad
Quesadillas
Cheese Pizza
Salmon
Lobsters
Chili
More near Williamsport to explore
State College
Avg 4.1
(23 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Bellefonte
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Burnham
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Mountain Top
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
State College
Avg 4.1
(23 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(987 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(423 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(959 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(91 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston