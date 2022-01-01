Tacos in Williamsport
The Sticky Elbow
631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport
|Blackened Snapper Tacos
|$14.00
Two flour tortillas stuffed with Cajun grilled snapper, pineapple salsa, sweet chili aioli, Napa cabbage and radish
|Tacos
|$13.00
Choice of short rib or ahi tuna topped with a tangy cherry BBQ, napa, cantaloupe salsa, goat cheese, and scallion cream drizzle
|Fish Taco Wrap
|$12.00
Battered cod, slaw, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, pickled red onions, cheddar wrapped in a flour tortilla