Tuna wraps in
Williamsport
/
Williamsport
/
Tuna Wraps
Williamsport restaurants that serve tuna wraps
Rivals
420 River Avenue, Williamsport
No reviews yet
Tuna Wrap
$10.75
More about Rivals
SUSHI • STEAKS
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport
No reviews yet
Mango Tuna Wrap
$12.00
Pepper tuna wrapped around spring mix, cucumber and mango, covered in 5 different sauces
More about Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
