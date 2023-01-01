Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna wraps in Williamsport

Go
Williamsport restaurants
Toast

Williamsport restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Rivals image

 

Rivals

420 River Avenue, Williamsport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Wrap$10.75
More about Rivals
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

1800 E. 3rd St, Williamsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Tuna Wrap$12.00
Pepper tuna wrapped around spring mix, cucumber and mango, covered in 5 different sauces
More about Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsport

Crab Cakes

Fish And Chips

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Sliders

Scallops

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cheese Pizza

Green Beans

Map

More near Williamsport to explore

State College

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bellefonte

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Burnham

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (423 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston