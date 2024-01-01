Turkey clubs in Williamsport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

505 image

GRILL

505

505 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Avg 4.7 (522 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Wrap$11.00
More about 505
Item pic

 

Moe's Original BBQ - Durham

2014 Hillsborough Road, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo$10.00
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ - Durham

